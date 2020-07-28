Twitter Divided Over Gigi Hadid‘s NYC Apartment

Twitter is going bananas after Gigi Hadid’s newly renovated New York City apartment. The supermodel shared shots that included bold colors, marble countertops, a bathroom wall covered in New Yorker covers, a giant yellow pen, glass kitchen cabinets revealing colorfully dyed pasta, and funky patterns.

Hadid wrote: “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city…. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”

Reactions were mixed. Wrote one: “therapist: Gigi Hadid’s interior design choices can’t hurt you Gigi Hadid’s interior design choices,” showing a selection of her most colorful and wildly mixed designs. Another moaned: “gigi hadid’s inedible dyed pasta cabinet facades ruined my day”.

Another observed: “the correlation between wealth and appalling taste shown most evidently in gigi hadid’s interior design choices”.