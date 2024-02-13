‘Twisters,’ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito + More!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘TWISTERS:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures dropped the official trailer for Twisters on Sunday (February 11th) during the Super Bowl. The film, which stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as modern-day storm chasers, is a sequel to the 1996 film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. Twisters is set to reach theaters on July 19th.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER AND DANNY DEVITO COMMENT ON POSSIBILITY OF ‘TWINS’ SEQUEL: Twins actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited during a State Farm Insurance commercial that aired on Sunday (February 11th) during the Super Bowl. The pair spoke with Entertainment Tonight in an interview published the same day about whether they’ll be teaming up again. “When we lost [director] Ivan [Reitman], rest his soul, we were about to work with him again on a sequel for Twins,” DeVito told the outlet. “I think where my head is — and I think Arnold’s in the same spot — we want to work together. We want to do another movie together, whether it’s a sequel or a new element that’s another story. Just has to be good, funny, entertaining for us that fits with our characters, and what people want to see. And that’s what we’re aiming for.” Speaking about their onscreen “chemistry,” the Terminator actor added, “When we did Twins we recognized when we did the first few scenes how much fun we were together and how Danny plays off me and I play off Danny. It’s just a match made in heaven, really.”

JENNIFER LOPEZ PAID FOR ‘THIS IS ME…NOW: A LOVE STORY’ HERSELF: Jennifer Lopez revealed in an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (February 12th) that she funded her “narrative driven, cinematic original” film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, on her own. The 65-minute musical premieres on Prime Video on Friday (February 16th). “Everybody thought I was crazy when I said I would do it,” Lopez told the outlet. “We did have financing, and then that fell out. They pulled out at the last minute, and then it was that moment where you go, OK, do we just make a video or do we go ahead and do this thing?”

‘THE COLOR PURPLE’ GETS STREAMING RELEASE DATE: According to Variety, The Color Purple will be available for streaming this week! Max subscribers will be able to stream the musical remake, starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, and Halle Bailey, starting on Friday (February 16th).