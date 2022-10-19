Twister Sequel, The Daily Show, Anna May Wong + More!

‘TWISTER’ SEQUEL IS IN THE WORKS: According to Today, a sequel to the 1996 film Twister is in the works at Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Titled Twisters, the new movie follows the daughter of Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton’s characters from the original film, as she chases storms like her parents. Universal did not comment on whether Hunt would be reprising her role. Paxton died at the age of 61 in 2017, due to complications from a heart surgery.

‘THE DAILY SHOW’ CONSIDERS HAVING MORE THAN ONE HOST FOLLOWING TREVOR NOAH’S DEPARTURE: Deadline reports that Comedy Central is considering having two or three hosts for The Daily Show, as they look to replace Trevor Noah. Noah announced he was leaving the talk show in September. His last episode is scheduled for December 8th.

ANNA MAY WONG WILL BE THE FIRST ASIAN AMERICAN ON U.S. CURRENCY: Today reports that Anna May Wong, a trailblazing Chinese American actress during Hollywood’s golden age, will make history as the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency. Wong’s likeness will be featured on a new U.S. quarter, which is expected to begin shipping on October 24th.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘CREED III:’ MGM dropped the trailer for Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, on Tuesday (October 18th). In Jordan’s directorial debut, Jordan and Majors go head-to-head, as Major’s character Damian tells Jordan’s character Adonis he’s “coming for everything.”

JESSE WILLIAMS TO GUEST STAR ON 19TH SEASON OF ‘GREY’S ANATOMY:’ Deadline reports that Jesse Williams will be making his way back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy. Williams is set to guest star and direct the fifth episode on the new season, scheduled to air on November 3rd.