Twilight Stans Rejoice as Stephenie Meyer Announces Prequel

2020 has been a wild ride, and Stephenie Meyer‘s is here for it. Stealing a little thunder from Star Wars mania on May the 4th Be With You, the author announced that she is continuing the Twilight saga, after a decade+ pause.

Midnight Sun will land August 4th and will center around Edward Cullen (aka Robert Pattinson) and his inner dialogue when meeting Bella Swan (aka Kristen Stewart).

Here’s the scoop from the publisher: “This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?”

One excited fan summarized the general reaction writing: “if someone told me that in the year 2020 i would be frantically trying to access stephanie meyer’s crashed website at 8:30am to see if her countdown announcement was about twilight.. i would have been like ya sounds about right,” as another pointed out: “2020 is the wildest year imaginable. #StephanieMeyer sic breaking the internet on #StarWarsDay while the entire world is on lockdown.”