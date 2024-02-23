‘True Detective,’ James Gunn, Eva Longoria + More!

‘TRUE DETECTIVE’ IS RENEWED FOR A FIFTH SEASON: According to The Hollywood Reporter, True Detective has been renewed for a fifth season by HBO. This comes just days after the season four finale aired. Issa Lopez is set to return as showrunner. Referring to Lopez, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi told the outlet in a statement, “Alongside Jodie [Foster] and Kali [Reis]’ impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

JAMES GUNN SHARES PHOTO OF ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY‘ CAST: According to Variety, the cast of Superman: Legacy had their first table read in Atlanta, Georgia, and are preparing to start production. Director James Gunn shared a photo of everyone together to Instagram on Thursday (February 22nd). “After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day,” he wrote in the caption. The film is expected to reach theaters on July 11th, 2025.

EVA LONGORIA JOINS THE CAST OF ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING:’ Variety reports that Eva Longoria is the latest actor to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building for the show’s fourth season. This comes after it was reported that Meryl Streep will be reprising her role for the new season and that Molly Shannon will be joining the cast in a recurring role.

NETFLIX’S ‘LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND’ IS TRENDING FOLLOWING CELL PHONE OUTAGE: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film Leave the World Behind started trending on Thursday (February 22nd) following a nationwide cell phone outage that affected more than 70,000 customers. The apocalyptic film, starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, begins in a similar fashion following an apparent cyber-attack. “Well played #Netflix .. if you wanted us to watch #leavetheworldbehind then all you had to do was say that,” one person wrote on X. “This whole taking down #att network is a bit much.. but the marketing strategy is working. #sosonly #attoutage.”