Tristan Thompson Is Expecting Third Child With Personal Trainer

Reports say that Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with a personal trainer from Texas. According to TMZ, Maralee Nichols claims that the baby was conceived in Houston back in March — around the time Tristan was in town to celebrate his 30th birthday. At that time, Tristan was reportedly still with Khloe Kardashian.

Maralee filed legal docs to establish paternity, claiming that she and Tristan were together for five months. She also claimed that he offered her $75,000 to keep quiet on the baby and told her that he wanted nothing to do with the child.

Maralee is asking for child support and reimbursement for the medical expenses related to her pregnancy and birth.

There are unconfirmed reports that Maralee gave birth on Friday (December 3rd) to a baby named Angelou Kash Thompson but TMZ reported that an account claiming to be Maralee announcing the news and posting the baby was a fake.