Tristan Thompson Apologizes To His Late Mother For Making ‘The Wrong Decisions’

Tristan Thompson paid tribute to his late mother, Andrea Thompson, on Instagram Sunday (February 5th), a month after she passed away. The basketball player shared family photos with his mother, his brothers, Khloe Kardashian, and True, the four-year-old he shares with Kardashian.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone,” Thompson wrote. “I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief … My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone.”

He also apologized to his mother for the mistakes he’s made, and some believe this includes cheating on Kardashian. “All I can say is, Im sorry mommy for the wrong decisions Ive made in my life,” he wrote. “Im sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN TELLS FANS SHE’S STILL SINGLE

Rumors have been circulating about Kardashian and Thompson getting back together, since the Kardashians star has been supporting him following the death of his mother last month. However, Kardashian denied these rumors on Twitter Monday (February 6th).

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another,” she wrote. “Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”