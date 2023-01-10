Tributes To Bob Saget Pour Out On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death
Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his Full House costars all took to Instagram on Monday (January 9th) to honor the late actor on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Rizzo shared a compilation video that showcased their lives together, writing that her heart was “so heavy,” a year later. “How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life.”
She continued, “But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable. I AM THE LUCKIEST. I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place.”
Saget’s Full House cast members Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure also posted to Instagram in memory of him.