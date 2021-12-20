Trevor Noah Sues New York City Doctor And Hospital For Negligence

According to a lawsuit obtained by People, Trevor Noah is suing a New York City doctor and hospital for care that left him “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled.” The Daily Show host was under the care of Dr. Riley J. Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery from August 25, 2020, to December 17, 2020. During this time, it is reported that he had surgery on November 23, 2020.

Court documents show that Noah believes the doctor and hospital were “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for him in a careful and skillful manner.”

The documents also show that Noah says that he “sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment, and attention; has suffered a loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

The Hospital for Special Surgery has denied any wrongdoing and a spokesperson for the hospital said Noah’s claims are “meritless.” Despite the injuries he sustained from this surgery, Noah is still scheduled to host the Grammy Awards in 2022.