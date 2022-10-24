Trevor Noah, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh + More!

TREVOR NOAH SAYS HE’S ‘NEVER BEEFED’ WITH KANYE ‘YE’ WEST: Variety reports that Trevor Noah denied having a “beef” with Kanye “Ye” West in a behind-the-scenes TikTok posted by The Daily Show recently. “Why am I beefing with Ye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” Noah said to his audience. “Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip hop artists. I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.” He added, “If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves, and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication, and then they platform the person and then they put them up … I sometimes think it’s a little shitty, to be honest with you.”

OLIVIA WILDE’S NANNY CLAIMS FLORENCE PUGH AND HARRY STYLES WERE ‘F—KING:’ Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny is continuing to stir the pot. According to Page Six, the nanny claims that Florence Pugh “was f–king Harry and she had a boyfriend,” hinting at what might have caused all of the Don’t Worry Darling drama. Pugh and Zach Braff broke up earlier this year after four years together. In addition to this story, E! News reports that an animal rescue in Los Angeles issued a statement to “set the record straight” about another claim made by the former nanny—that Wilde gave up her dog in order to spend more time with Harry Styles. “Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers,” MaeDay Rescue said. “Before this decision was made, Olivia called MaeDay to discuss, and we were involved in the decision.”

MANDY MOORE WELCOMES HER SECOND CHILD: Today reports that This Is Us star Mandy Moore welcomed her second baby to the world with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. Moore shared the news to Instagram on Friday (October 21st), revealing that she had a son named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

SARAH HYLAND SHARES VIDEO OF JESSE TYLER FERGUSON OFFICIATING HER WEDDING TO WELLS ADAMS: On Saturday (October 22nd), Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland shared a video from her wedding to Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams. Their wedding was officiated by Hyland’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson. In the beginning of the video, Ferguson jokes that this is “the final rose ceremony.” Hyland captioned the post, “To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege. Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you.” Hyland and Adams were married two months ago in California.

DEEPFAKE TOM CRUISE SINGS ‘HOLD ME CLOSER’ TO PARIS HILTON: Paris Hilton thoroughly enjoyed being “serenaded” by a deepfake Tom Cruise in a video she posted to Instagram on Saturday (October 22nd). In the video, Cruise sings Elton John and Britney Spears’ recent version of “Hold Me Closer” to her. “Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite #Britney Spears and @Elton John song,” Hilton captioned the post.