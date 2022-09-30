Trevor Noah Is Leaving The Daily Show To Focus On Standup

Trevor Noah is stepping down from The Daily Show after seven years.

The comedian revealed his plan to return to leave the show and return to standup on Thursday (September 29th) evening’s taping of the program in New York.

In a “special message” posted online by The Daily Show, Noah explained, “After seven years I feel like it’s time, you know. I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road. You know, standup was done. And when I got back out there again I realized there was another part of my life I want to carry on exploring.”

He added that this isn’t an “instant” goodbye and said, “We’ll fill out the timings and the whens. We’ll still be here for the time being.”

Noah took over hosting duties at The Daily Show in 2015, following Jon Stewart’s 16-and-a-half years behind the desk.