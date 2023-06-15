Treat Williams, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm + More!

TREAT WILLIAMS’ DAUGHTER ELLIE SAYS SHE IS ‘ABSOLUTELY SHATTERED’ FOLLOWING HER FATHER’S DEATH: Treat Williams’ daughter Ellie took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (June 13th) to express the grief she’s experiencing after her father died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Monday (June 12th). Along with a throwback photo of her parents, the 24-year-old wrote, “This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

JENNIFER ANISTON ‘BELIEVES SHE’LL EVENTUALLY MEET THE RIGHT PERSON:’ Jennifer Aniston isn’t giving up on love. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday (June 14th) that the Friends actress “believes she’ll eventually meet the right person.” Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015-2018. The source added that the Murder Mystery actress is “not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen” because she’s truly “fine on her own.”

JON HAMM AND JON SLATTERY REENACT JAMES KENNEDY AND TOM SANDOVAL AT THE ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ REUNION: Just days after Jon Hamm admitted to being a “Vanderpumper,” the Mad Men actor got the chance to play Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy in a scene from the season 10 reunion. Hamm reenacted this scene alongside Jon Slatterly, who played Tom Sandoval, on Tuesday’s (June 13th) episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Am I supposed to have an English accent?” Slatterly asked Hamm, as Hamm angrily called him a “worm with a mustache” and a “poo-poo head.”

LILY-ROSE DEPP REFERS TO 070 SHAKE THE ‘LOVE OF [HER] LIFE:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, Lily-Rose Depp took to social media on Tuesday (June 14th) to wish her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake, a happy 26th birthday. Sharing a mirror selfie of the pair together, the Idol actress wrote, “Happy birthday Love of my life.”