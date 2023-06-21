Treat Williams Is Honored During ‘Intimate Funeral’ In Vermont

Treat Williams was laid to rest on Monday (June 19th) “during an intimate funeral” in Vermont, according to his agent, Barry McPherson. The Everwood actor died unexpectedly at the age of 71 in a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.

Regarding the ceremony, McPherson said, “It happened last night. It was beautiful and filled with love.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children: 31-year-old Gill and 24-year-old Ellie.