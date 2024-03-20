Travis Kelce May Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?’

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who is currently dating Taylor Swift, is reportedly in discussions with Amazon Prime Video to host a celebrity-focused reboot of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? The show, originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, will now feature celebrity guests instead of children. The original show aired on Fox before moving to syndication and then to Nickelodeon.

Kelce wouldn’t be the first athlete to host a game show, following in the footsteps of Michael Strahan and Peyton Manning. Producers may hope to leverage Kelce’s connection to Taylor Swift to attract new viewers who may not typically be football fans.