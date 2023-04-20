Travis Barker Sends Kourtney Kardashian Barker A Beautiful Birthday Tribute

Travis Barker penned a touching tribute to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, on her 44th birthday.

The blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram Wednesday (April 19th), “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.”

Kourtney responded, “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband.”

Kris Jenner also shared some touching words for her “beautiful first born” and “shopping buddy.”

The famous momager wrote, “It truly feels like yesterday that you were born. I can’t believe how fast time has gone by… I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts. You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true.”