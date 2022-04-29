Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Donny Davis + More!

TRAVIS BARKER VISITED ROBERT KARDASHIAN SR.’S GRAVE TO ASK PERMISSION TO MARRY KOURTNEY: According to E! News, Kris Jenner shares in the latest episode of The Kardashians that Travis Barker visited her late ex-husband’s grave before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner told Kim Kardashian, “He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now. It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it.”

ZARA PHYTHIAN AND HER HUSBAND ARE ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD: People reports that Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, are facing a combined 16 charges of sexual abuse on two teenagers. One woman alleges that Phythian and Marke sexually abused her between the ages of 13 and 15, starting in 2005. “I knew it was wrong but I just didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything,” she said, adding that she “looked up to” Phythian, who was a martial arts instructor at the time, as was Marke. Another woman alleged that Marke sexually abused her from 2002-2003, starting when she was 15.

DONNY DAVIS’ CAUSE OF DEATH IS REVEALED: TMZ reports that Chelsea Lately star Donny Davis died from alcohol and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Clark County Coroner. The comedian was found dead in his hotel room in Las Vegas in February.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR REACTS TO BILLIE EILISH’S CHILDHOOD CRUSH ON HER: Entertainment Tonight reports that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar is beyond flattered that she was Billie Eilish’s childhood crush. On Wednesday (April 27th), Gellar shared a screenshot of herself from a recent Q & A that Eilish did. She captioned the post, “I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all.”