Travis Barker Is Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian By His Side

On Tuesday (June 28th), Travis Barker was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. The Blink-182 drummer was seen on a stretcher outside of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, following closely behind.

The reason for Barker’s hospitalization remains unclear. Earlier on Tuesday (June 28th), he tweeted, “God save me,” but fans have since pointed out that this could be in reference to a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Shortly after Barker was reportedly taken to the hospital, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted to her Instagram stories, “please send your prayers.”