‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Dominates The Domestic Box Office

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts knocked Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse out of the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend. The film brought in $60.5 million, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed close behind with $55.4 million in its second weekend. The Little Mermaid took third place with $22.7 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 9th) through Sunday (June 11th):

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $60.5 million

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $55.4 million

3. The Little Mermaid, $22.7 million

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $7 million

5. The Boogeyman, $6.9 million

6. Fast X, $5.2 million

7. Super Mario Bros., $2.12 million

8. About My Father, $845,000

9. The Machine, $575,000

10. Past Lives, $520,700