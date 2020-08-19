Tracy Morgan‘s Divorce Gets Uglier

Tracy Morgan and his estranged wife Megan filed divorce documents almost simultaneously, and there are signs that their split is going to get ugly, TMZ reports.

Megan filed first on July 28th, with Tracy following suit the next day. She wants sole custody of their 7-year-old daughter Maven, but she wants sole custody. Tracy, interestingly, also wants her to change her last name back to her maiden name.

Both acknowledge their prenup in the docs.

Last month, the pair announced their split. In a statement, he said: “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved.”

They met in 2011 on a blind date, and got engaged a year later.