Tracy Morgan Says ‘Food Poisoning’ To Blame For Vomiting At Knicks Game

Tracy Morgan says doctors attributed his vomiting at Monday’s night’s New York Knicks game to food poisoning, as he reassured fans of his well-being via an Instagram post yesterday. The incident occurred during the game between the Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden, prompting a brief pause as the area was cleaned and Morgan was taken out in a wheelchair. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up,” the comedian wrote on Instagram. “Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.” Morgan is next set to appear in an upcoming NBC comedy pilot alongside Daniel Radcliffe, produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock of 30 Rock. (Variety)