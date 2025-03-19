Tracy Morgan Medical Issue Causes Delay Of Knicks Game

Tracy Morgan caused a delay during the New York Knicks game on Monday after vomiting on the floor near his court-side chair at Madison Square Garden. The incident occurred during the first half of the game against the Miami Heat. Medics attended to the 56-year-old comedian and he was eventually wheeled out of the area in a wheelchair, appearing visibly distressed and holding a towel to his face as he left. Witnesses reported seeing blood coming from his nose. The game eventually resumed, and the cause of the incident is currently unknown. (TMZ)