Tracy Morgan and Wife Meghan Wollover Split

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover are splitting after five years of marriage, People reports.

In a statement, Morgan told the mag: “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

“We can confirm that Megan filed for divorce yesterday,” a rep for Wollover says in a statement. “This is a private matter for the family. Megan’s primary focus remains the best interest of the parties’ daughter. She asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

The 30 Rock star and Wollover share 7-year-old Maven Sonae. The 51-year-old also shares Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

Morgan announced his engagement to the 34-year-old Wollover in 2012 on the Emmys red carpet, and they married in 2015. The ceremony came 14 months after a terrible car accident that killed his friend and collaborate James McNair, and left him in a wheelchair for five months.