Tracee Ellis Ross Sued By Former Presonal Assistant

Tracee Ellis Ross is being accused of overworking and underpaying her former personal assistant, Samantha Wilkins.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Ross’ ex-employee says she worked more than 40 hours per week but was not paid overtime. Wilkins claims she regularly worked seven days a week for more than 12 hours each day.

The fomer assistant accuses the Black-ish star of “illegally paying” her a salary “without regard to the number of hours she worked, the number of hours she was on call, the overtime and double time hours that she worked, or the meal and rest periods that she missed.”

Wilkins is suing for all the alleged unpaid wages owed plus punitive damages against Ross.