Tori Spelling’s Family Forced Out Of Home By Toxic Mold

Tori Spelling’s children have suffered a “continual spiral of sickness for months” due to a mold infestation in the family’s home.

The actress shared the news along with snaps of their visit to urgent care on Instagram Wednesday (May 10th).

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum wrote, “Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection!”

She added that the house was labeled a “health hazard” and she is “looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do.”