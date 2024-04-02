Tori Spelling Told Dean McDermott About Divorce Filing Mid-Podcast

Dean McDermott has spoken out following Tori Spelling’s revelation during a podcast that she has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. McDermott, who was spotted in good spirits in Los Angeles, assured photographers he was “doing good” and that there is no bad blood between him and Spelling. Despite the divorce filing, McDermott was still seen wearing his wedding ring. Spelling cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is seeking joint legal custody of their children, but sole physical custody for herself. The surprising conversation about the divorce occurred during the recording of Spelling’s podcast, where they reached a resolution and expressed love for each other.