Tori Spelling Spotted Enraged Amid Rumored Divorce Talks

Messyness co-host Tori Spelling was spotted livid outside an attorney’s office and carrying a notepad that showed a discussion about “custody,” “support” and “assets” was on the agenda, Page Six reports.

The handwritten reminders seems to point to divorce amid rumors that she and Dean McDermott are headed for a split.

Close-up shots of Spelling’s notes reveal why she may have been so upset: An outline showed she listed “Pig pen – get quote,” “AAA Jump Start Van” and finally “3pm Lawyer – assets – support – custody.”

McDermott was nowhere in sight. Last week, he was spotted chatting up women at his kids’ soccer game, sans wedding ring. The pair married in May 2006 and share five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.