Tori Spelling Is Facing Marital Problems

Tori Spelling has confirmed that she and Dean McDermott, her husband of 15 years, are facing marital problems.

On Wednesday’s (June16th) episode of Jeff Lewis Live, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she and McDermott no longer share a bed. In response to Lewis’s questions about her relationship, she responded, “You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed."

When the host asked if he was in the guestroom, she would only say that he is “in a room.”

The Spelling It Like It Is author admitted that the kids and pets moved into her bedroom when her husband left for six months to film in another country and they never went back to their rooms.