Tori Spelling And Her Children Are Living In An RV Amid Mold Problem

Tori Spelling and her five children are currently living in an RV on a California campground, as the family struggles with an “extreme” black mold problem at their house. This comes amid her divorce from Dean McDermott, and after a real estate agent called her situation “amusing” when she asked him for a one-month rental.

“My 5 kids are going through Mold poisoning and we need a home and this is how you treat people?” Spelling wrote on her Instagram stories at the time, alongside screenshots of the text exchange. “Mocking their situation?”

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the 90210 actress and her children, 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn, and six-year-old Beau, can be seen sitting in camping chairs in front of a mobile home in Ventura County, California.

Spelling was spotted passing out snacks to her kids before hanging up clothes to dry outside. The kids were reportedly enjoying exploring the beach nearby.