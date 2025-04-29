‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Writer’s Cousin Sues, Claiming He Wrote Key Scenes

The cousin of Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Eric Singer has filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, claiming he contributed significantly to the film’s script without receiving credit or compensation. Shaun Gray, a visual effects artist by trade, alleges he worked on the screenplay for five months alongside his cousin Singer and director Joseph Kosinski, maintaining detailed records of his contributions. The lawsuit states that Gray, “a talented screenwriter,” was “manipulated and exploited by Hollywood power players” and demands accountability from the defendants who “profited prodigiously by misappropriating Gray’s creative work.” Paramount has dismissed the lawsuit as “completely without merit,” stating their confidence that the court will reject Gray’s claim, which the studio views as an attempt to “benefit off the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick.'” (Variety)