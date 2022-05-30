‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars High With $151 Million Box Office Opening
Tom Cruise has a lot to celebrate this Memorial Day. The Risky Business actor had his best domestic box office opening ever with Top Gun: Maverick. The film brought in an impressive $151 million.
CEO of IMAX Rich Gelfond said, “If you thought movies were dead, go see Top Gun: Maverick and then let me know what you think. This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster, and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for moviegoing like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier.”
Box Office Numbers From Friday, May 27th through Monday, May 30th:
1. Top Gun: Maverick, $151 million
2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $21.1 million
3. The Bob’s Burgers Movie, $15 million
4. Downton Abbey: A New Era, $7.5 million
5. The Bad Guys, $6.1 million
6. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $3.189 million
7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $3.12 million
8. The Lost City, $2.3 million
9. Men, $1.53 million
10. F3: Fun and Frustration, $1.2 million