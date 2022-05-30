‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars High With $151 Million Box Office Opening

Tom Cruise has a lot to celebrate this Memorial Day. The Risky Business actor had his best domestic box office opening ever with Top Gun: Maverick. The film brought in an impressive $151 million.

CEO of IMAX Rich Gelfond said, “If you thought movies were dead, go see Top Gun: Maverick and then let me know what you think. This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster, and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for moviegoing like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier.”

Box Office Numbers From Friday, May 27th through Monday, May 30th:

1. Top Gun: Maverick, $151 million

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $21.1 million

3. The Bob’s Burgers Movie, $15 million

4. Downton Abbey: A New Era, $7.5 million

5. The Bad Guys, $6.1 million

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $3.189 million

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $3.12 million

8. The Lost City, $2.3 million

9. Men, $1.53 million

10. F3: Fun and Frustration, $1.2 million