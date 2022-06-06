‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Rakes It In

Top Gun: Maverick continues to fly high, bringing in $86 million during its second weekend. Deadline reports that it is easily Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie domestically. Miles Teller and Glen Powell posted to social media over the weekend to continue promoting the film.

On the indie front, Everything Everywhere All at Once is also still seeing success, as it surpassed $60 million in its 11th weekend.

Box Office Numbers From Friday, June 3rd Through Sunday, June 5th:

1. Top Gun: Maverick, $86 million

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $9.25 million

3. Bob’s Burgers Movie, $4.5 million

4. The Bad Guys, $3.34 million

5. Downton Abbey: A New Era, $3 million

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $2 million

7. Vikram, $1.77 million

8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $1.725 million

9. The Lost City, $1.38 million

10. Crimes of the Future, $1.1 million