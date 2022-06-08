Top Gun: Maverick, Julia Garner, Joaquin Phoenix + More!

PARAMOUNT FACES COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT OVER ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK:’ Top Gun: Maverick has seen major success at the box office, but the movie’s creators are now dealing with some legal trouble. Deadline reports that Paramount is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over the making of the film. The lawsuit was filed by the widow and son of the author who penned the 1983 article that inspired the original 1986 movie. A spokesperson for Paramount said, “These claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

JULIA GARNER TO PLAY MADONNA IN BIOPIC: Variety reports that Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner was offered the lead role in Madonna’s upcoming biopic. The film will be directed by the pop legend herself. Garner is expected to accept the offer.

DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES ‘JOKER’ SEQUEL NOW HAS SCRIPT: According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Todd Phillips shared the cover page to the Joker sequel script to Instagram on Tuesday (June 7th), with the working title of Joker: Folie à deux. Phillips also shared a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.

THE TRAILER FOR ‘PREY’ IS RELEASED: Deadline reports that 20th Century Studios dropped the trailer for the Predator prequel titled Prey on Tuesday (June 7th). The action-thriller will be available for streaming on Hulu on August 5th.