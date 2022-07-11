Tony Sirico, L.Q. Jones, Chris Evans + More!

TONY SIRICO DIES AT 79: The New York Post reports that Sopranos actor Tony Sirico died at the age of 79. His brother Robert announced the news on Facebook Friday (July 8th): ”It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” he wrote. “Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives. The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.”

L.Q. JONES DIES AT 94: People reports that veteran actor L.Q. Jones died on Saturday (July 9th) from natural causes at the age of 94. Jones appeared in a number of films including The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Casino, The Edge, The Patriot, and The Mask of Zorro. His last film was A Prairie Home Companion in 2006.

CHRIS EVANS ADDRESSES CHATTER ABOUT RETURNING TO ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA:’ On Friday (July 8th), The Hollywood Reporter announced that Julius Onah would direct the next Captain America film. The outlet also tweeted, “It is unclear whether Chris Evans would reprise his role of Steve Rogers, AKA the first Captain America.” Evans responded to this tweet on Saturday (July 9th), writing, “Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

JAMES CAAN’S FINAL MOVIE TO BE RELEASED POSTHUMOUSLY IN 2023: According to The New York Post, Godfather actor James Caan’s final movie titled Fast Charlie is set to be released in 2023. The film stars Morena Baccarin and Pierce Brosnan, and the synopsis reads: “Charlie Swift (Brosnan) has worked for his aging mob boss Stan (Caan) for 20 years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to leave anyone alive.”