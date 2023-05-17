Tony Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp + More!

THE 2023 TONY AWARDS WILL BE TELEVISED WITH AN ALTERED FORMAT: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2023 Tony Awards will be televised after all. While the Tony Awards Management Committee was denied a waiver by the WGA last week, the committee appealed to the WGA on Monday (May 15th). After Tony Award producers said they would change the show “to conform with specific requests from the WGA,” the WGA said they would not picket the event.

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL FACES CRITICISM FOR ‘CELEBRATING ABUSERS FOR 76 YEARS:’ According to Variety, the hashtag #CannesYouNot is circulating on social media, as the Cannes Film Festival is accused of “celebrating abusers for 76 years.” Journalist Eve Barlow, who is a friend of Amber Heard’s, shared the hashtag to her social media platforms leading up to the event, where Johnny Depp’s film Jeanne du Barry premiered on Tuesday (May 16th). Depp teared up as he received a seven-minute standing ovation during the film’s premiere. “Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers,” Barlow wrote, mentioning the festival’s promotion of Roman Polanski, Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen, Gerard Depardieu, and Luc Besson in the past as well. More than 100 actors signed an open letter published in the French newspaper Liberation on Tuesday (May 16th), criticizing Cannes for “rolling out the red carpet to the men and women who assault.”

ABC GREENLIGHTS ‘THE GOLDEN BACHELOR:’ Variety reports that a new era of The Bachelor is on the horizon. On Tuesday (May 16th), ABC announced that The Golden Bachelor will debut this fall, which the network writes will be focused on a “whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years.” The leading man has not yet been announced.

MARA WILSON COMMENTS ON BEING SEXUALIZED AS A CHILD ACTOR: In an interview with The Guardian published on Monday (May 15th), Matilda star Mara Wilson opened up about the harrowing experience of being sexualized as a child actor. “I had people sending me inappropriate letters and posting things about me online,” she told the outlet, adding that her photo was superimposed on other girls’ bodies on porn sites. “I made the mistake of Googling myself when I was 12 and saw things that I couldn’t unsee.” Wilson also said members of the press would ask her if she knew what French kissing was or which actor she thought was “sexiest.”