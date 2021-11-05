Tommy Lee And John Travolta Share Baking Recipes

Tommy Lee and John Travolta are baking buddies.

The Motley Crue star shared a TikTok Wednesday (Nov. 3) showing texts from the Pulp Fiction actor asking for his peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe.

The video shared by Lee also featured a clip of Travolta, who referred to himself as “Johnny Crocker,” saying, “Who would have thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights making brownies and cookies with fresh lemonade. Tommy Lee and JT—can’t beat ’em.”