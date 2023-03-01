Tom Sizemore’s Family Is ‘Deciding End-Of-Life Matters’

Tom Sizemore’s family is facing difficult decisions concerning “end-of-life matters” for the Saving Private Ryan actor. Sizemore was hospitalized in February after suffering a brain aneurysm and “has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care” since.

The Black Hawk Down actor’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement, “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

He added, “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”