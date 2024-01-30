Tom Selleck Says Matthew Perry Was ‘The Most Talented’ Actor On ‘Friends’

Tom Selleck remembered his Friends costar Matthew Perry while speaking with USA Today recently. The Magnum, P.I. actor called Perry “the most talented” actor out of the whole bunch.

“Everybody couldn’t have been nicer to me,” Selleck said, remembering his time on the set of the show. “But every day I’d see Matthew, and I’d ask him, ‘How’s your father?’ And he’d always smile and we’d catch up. I got to know his father when I was a young struggling actor. Almost any commercial or pilot I went out on, there was John. We became real good friends.”

Selleck added, “He was raw talent. Matthew’s gone, so it’s easy to say this, but it’s true. I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people.”

Perry died unexpectedly at the age of 54 in October of last year.