Tom Hollander, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra + More!

TOM HOLLANDER ACCIDENTALLY RECEIVED TOM HOLLAND’S BOX OFFICE BONUS FROM MARVEL: Tom Hollander revealed on Tuesday’s (January 23rd) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that he once mistakenly received one of Tom Holland’s paychecks. “People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency briefly. And it was a terrible moment,” The White Lotus actor explained. “I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. … I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 … The interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, ‘Payment slip for first box office bonus for The Avengers.’” He added, “It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’d ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA POSTS AND DELETES PHOTO WITH STORMI BREE: According to Page Six, Priyanka Chopra shared and then quickly deleted a photo that appeared to be from a double-date with her husband, Nick Jonas, his brother Joe Jonas, and model Stormi Bree. The photo, shared to her Instagram stories on Monday (January 22nd), showed four hands clinking glasses. One of the hands had a tattoo on it that closely resembles the model’s. “Priyanka possibly soft launching Joe and Stormi with her Insta story and deleting it is so funny,” one person wrote on X.

BRADLEY COOPER AND GIGI HADID ARE SPOTTED AT THE AIRPORT TOGETHER: It appears Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are still going strong. According to People, the pair were seen wheeling their suitcases through an airport together in New York City on Tuesday (January 23rd). They were first linked in October of last year.

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY ‘HAVE HUNG OUT A FEW TIMES SINCE BREAKING UP:’ According to Us Weekly, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are continuing to spend time together, despite breaking up late last year. “Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes,” a source told the outlet. “It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”