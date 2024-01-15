Tom Holland, Zendaya, Emma Stone + More!

TOM HOLLAND SAYS HE AND ZENDAYA ARE ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ BROKEN UP: There’s been a lot of speculation about the state of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, after the Dune actor unfollowed everyone on Instagram—including Holland. However, the Uncharted actor told TMZ recently that they are “absolutely not” broken up. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars have been dating since 2021.

EMMA STONE APPLIES TO BE ON ‘JEOPARDY!’ EVERY JUNE: Emma Stone is vying to appear on Jeopardy!—and not the celebrity version. The Poor Things actor revealed on a recent episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that the game show is her “favorite show” and it’s her “dream” to appear on it. “I apply every June,” she said. The Cruella actor added, “I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy! I really want to earn my stripes. I would like to go on real Jeopardy!”

JASON MOMOA CLARIFIES THAT HE IS ‘NOT HOMELESS:’ Jason Momoa is clarifying his comments after he told Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t “even have a home” and was living “on the road” following his split with Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman actor told People, “I’m just houseless. I’m not homeless.” He added, “I have a nice trailer. Everyone’s like, ‘Jason Momoa’s homeless.’ I’m like, ‘Relax. I got a f—— sleeping bag.’”

SELENA GOMEZ AND EMILY BLUNT MAKE FUN OF RECENT LIP-READING RUMORS: Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt posed for a photo together at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday (January 12th), while they both covered their mouths with their hands. “We shall not speak lol,” the Only Murders in the Building actor joked in the caption of her Instagram stories—making fun of the rumors spread about each of them via lip readers following the Golden Globes.