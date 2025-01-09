Tom Holland To Lead John Grisham Legal Thriller ‘The Partner’ For Universal

Tom Holland is set to star as a lawyer in an upcoming film adaptation of John Grisham’s novel The Partner for Universal Pictures, with the actor also producing the movie. Written by Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), the story follows a lawyer who steals $90 million from a client, fakes his death, and escapes to Brazil. Holland’s already busy schedule includes films like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Spider-Man 4, and several potential Avengers sequels. Grisham’s popular legal thrillers have been adapted into successful films and series since the 90s, including hits like The Client, A Time To Kill, The Pelican Brief, The Chamber, and Runaway Jury. (Variety)