Tom Holland Talks About Breaking Up Fight At An L.A. Whole Foods

In a new Men’s Health interview, Tom Holland discussed a past incident at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles where he intervened to break up a fight. “They’re like going at it, right behind me,” Holland recalled, explaining that he grabbed one of the men and walked him away. “I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down.” Holland told Jimmy Fallon in October that the fourth Spider-Man film will be entering production next summer. He’s also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s next project, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, alongside Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and his girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. (People)