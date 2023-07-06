Tom Holland Says His Relationship With Zendaya Is ‘Worth Its Weight In Gold’

Tom Holland is still gushing over his girlfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home costar, Zendaya. On Monday’s (July 3rd) episode of the Smartless podcast, the Crowded Room actor said, “I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life.”

Holland shared that he appreciates the fact that they have similar work lives. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you,” he told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes.

“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff,” he added. “And that’s worth its weight in gold.”

Holland also told The Hollywood Reporter recently that he’s looking “forward to finding something where we can work together again.”