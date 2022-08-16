Tom Holland Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amid Social Media Break

Tom Holland is getting real about how social media affects his mental health. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor posted a video to Instagram on Sunday (August 14th), sharing why he’s decided to take a break from the platform.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” Holland said.

He continued, “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

The Uncharted actor said he returned to Instagram briefly to share this update and to promote the app stem4, which is a charity focused on mental health.

“The Brothers Trust is supporting this charity because we think it’s a fantastic cause. There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done. So hopefully these apps can be your first steps towards being happier and healthier,” Holland said.