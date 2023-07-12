Tom Holland Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction

Tom Holland detailed his struggles with alcohol on a recent episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor realized he was “definitely addicted to alcohol” when he found it difficult to quit drinking for a month.

“All I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about,” he said. The Crowded Room actor noticed this was a problem while participating in “Dry January” in 2022.

“I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock … And it just really scared me,” he added. Holland has been sober now for “a year and a half,” after noticing the benefits of not drinking.

“I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter,” he told Shetty. “And I just sort of said to myself, ‘Why am I so enslaved by this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?'”