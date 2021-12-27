Tom Holland Likes Instagram Post That Says Short Men Have More Sex

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland recently liked an Instagram post by LADbible that read, “According to The Journal of Sexual Medicine, shorter men are more sexually active than taller men.” The post featured a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from their 1998 film Twins.

Holland and his costar girlfriend, Zendaya, have received flack for their two-inch height difference. The couple addressed this at a Sirius XM Town Hall event earlier this month.

“My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone,” Zendaya said.

Holland said, “Every girl we tested for both roles was taller than me. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short.” Holland added that assuming they would have problems because of their height gap is a “stupid assumption.”