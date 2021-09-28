Tom Hiddleston Goes Public With Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston seemingly confirmed his relationship with Zawe Ashton during the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Loki star hit the red carpet with Ashton, whom he co-starred in Betrayal with in 2019 on Broadway. Hiddleston was nominated for best performance in Betrayal, but lost to Andrew Burnap.

Hiddleston previously dated Taylor Swift, and though their relationship was brief, it was one of the most documented (and frequently mocked) recent celebrity romances.