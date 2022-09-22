Tom Hardy Secretly Competed In and Won A Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Tom Hardy secretly competed in and won the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held at a high school gym in Milton Keynes, England Saturday (September 17th).

According to The Guardian, the Venom star surprised spectators and competitors alike, having signed up under his real name, Edward Hardy.

The organizer of the event says the actor, who won all of his matches, was “humble” and posed for photos with fans.

This isn’t the first time Hardy secretly entered a martial arts tournament. In August, he won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, England.