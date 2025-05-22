Tom Hanks Will Star In Off-Broadway Play This Fall

Tom Hanks will both write and star in the Off-Broadway play World Of Tomorrow at The Shed in Manhattan. The play, which revolves around the character Bert Allenberry, a time-traveling scientist striving for true love, will run for eight weeks starting October 30. The play is based on Hanks’ short stories. “To explore the themes of love and yearning, and the struggles of today as we carry with us the eternal memories of the past, in such a place as The Shed, strikes me as a one-of-a-kind experience not unlike the World’s Fair of 1939,” Hanks said. This marks Hanks’ return to stage after his Tony Award-nominated performance in Lucky Guy in 2013. (THR)