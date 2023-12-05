Tom Hanks Recalls Serving Cher As A Bellhop In The 1970s

Tom Hanks detailed his first-ever interaction with Cher during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The Castaway actor revealed that he served the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer while he was working as a bellhop at a Hilton Hotel in the 1970s.

“I have worked for Cher. I was a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel,” Hanks recalled, prompting a shocked Cher to say, “No!”

“You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, ‘Hey, run this up to Cher’s room,’ so I did,” the You’ve Got Mail star added. “I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, ‘Yeah, that’s it. Thanks, kid.’ And that was it.”