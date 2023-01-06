Tom Hanks Calls The Entertainment Industry A ‘Family Business’

Tom Hanks doesn’t have a problem with nepo babies. In fact, the Forrest Gump star says that entertainment “is a family business.”

The Oscar winner spoke with Reuters Wednesday (January 4th) about the issue of nepotism when he was asked about having his four kids in the industry.

He said, “Look this is a family business. This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

He added “Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”